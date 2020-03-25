SERVICES PENDING
Linda Art, 72, Bakersfield, March 23. Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
Lucy Martinez, 94, Bakersfield, March 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Wascar Marquez, 46, Delano, March 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ralph Harvey Raymond, 79, Bakersfield, March 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Joann Rehling, 57, Bakersfield, March 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carl Bert Riddle, 68, Weldon, March 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Susan Frances Taylor, 60, Bakersfield, March 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lloyd David Wakelee, 70, Bakersfield, March 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
