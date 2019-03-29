SERVICES SCHEDULED
William Monroe DeHart, 81, Bakersfield, March 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. April 4, Basham Funeral Care. Basham Funeral Care.
Frances "Jewell" Evans, 85, Bakersfield, March 27. Visitation 10 a.m. April 3, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road; service to follow, 11 a.m. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Dennis Morales, 56, Bakersfield, March 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. April 2, Basham Funeral Care. Basham Funeral Care.
John W. Siercks Jr., 76, Bakersfield, March 24. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. April 2, Our Lady of Perpetual Help; interment to follow, 12:30 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Alvo Loney Wagoner, 86, Tehachapi, March 19. Visitation 3-7 p.m. April 3, Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 West F St., Tehachapi. Funeral service 11 a.m. April 4, Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene, 19016 Highline Road, Tehachapi; Interment to follow, 12:30 p.m., Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside, 820 Burnett Road, Tehachapi. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
SERVICES PENDING
Gloria Baker, 82, Bakersfield, March 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Richard James Bishop, 66, Rosamond, March 18. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Job Garcia, 66, Bakersfield, March 14. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Phyllis Jean Hawkins, 82, Bakersfield, March 16. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
William Oliver Lay, 80, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
