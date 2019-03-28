SERVICES SCHEDULED
Barney Joe Stevens, 85, Bakersfield, March 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. March 31, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 11 a.m. April 1, Basham Funeral Care. Committal service to follow, 1:15 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Richard Coleman, 62, Bakersfield, March 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Obie Lee Crisp Jr., 61, Bakersfield, March 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Davis, 70, Bakersfield, March 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
William Monroe DeHart, 81, Bakersfield, March 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Ann Ebersberger, 84, Ridgecrest, March 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Raul J. Hernandez, 53, Earlimart, March 27. Delano Mortuary.
Gary Edward Holt, 63, Tehachapi, March 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dottie Santa Kroll, 74, Bakersfield, March 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Luis Silva Lopez, 44, Bakersfield, March 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark William Lotts, 61, Bakersfield, March 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Trever Wayne Marlow, 29, Bakersfield, March 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Ramos, 71, Bakersfield, March 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Marie Anne “Mary Anne” Thompson, 83, Bakersfield, March 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Selma "Pauline" Tims Walker, 84, Bakersfield, March 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Mary Elizabeth Bosse, 82, Bakersfield, March 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Bertrand M. Segrest Jr., 88, Bakersfield, March 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
