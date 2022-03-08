Funeral services for March 9, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Juan De Dios Serrano Apolindar, 51, Delano, Feb. 26. Delano Mortuary.
Erma Buoni, 83, Bakersfield, March 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Walter Raymond Covey Jr., 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Richard William Daves, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alfredo Agmata Edrada, 74, Earlimart, March 6. Delano Mortuary.
Kimberly Jean Fairchild, 61, Kernville, Feb. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Father Gerald Hartz (Father Jerry), 88, Bakersfield, March 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Dorothy Elizabeth Hefner, 100, Bakersfield, March 5. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Theodore Joseph Kaizer, 94, Bakersfield, March 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lora Jane McKnight, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Leo Misagi, 95, Bakersfield, March 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elizabeth Lynn Morgan, 67, Bakersfield, March 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lilia Patino, 72, Bakersfield, March 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Kasen Purcella, 24, Wasco, Feb. 24. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Joe Ritter, 82, Bakersfield, March 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Harold C. Simpkins, 83, Wasco, March 5. Peters Funeral Home.
Arturo Gonzalez Sosa, 85, Bakersfield, Mar. 7. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Wilma Villicano, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Wesley Eugene Sodergren, Jr., 84, Bakersfield, March 5. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
