Funeral services for March 8, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Joel Aparicio, 52, McFarland, Feb. 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Walter Alfred Arvizu, 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Brian Jeffrey Blaska, 62, Taft, Feb. 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Consuelo Corvera Cabrera, 81, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Giovanni Bruno Dinelli, Bakersfield, March 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fermin Ayon Fernandez, 74, Porterville, March 3. Delano Mortuary.
Angela Marie Garriott, 85, Bakersfield, March 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sylvia Hernandez, 63, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Danny Eugene Hudson, 82, Bakersfield, March 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Klayther Marrero Lopez, 45, Las Vegas, March 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Christopher Matthew Moore, Bakersfield, March 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Linda Jean Morgan, 72, Wasco, Feb. 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rene Munoz, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Guadalupe Olguin, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William "Keith" Prise, 63, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Darren Daniel Tripp, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Blanca Lidia Villatoro, 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Angel Woolfolk Jr., 70, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
