Funeral services for March 7, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Paul Daniel Baldwin, 66, Bakersfield, Feb. 06. Graveside Service, 9:15 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
David Richard Baxter, 76, Bakersfield, Feb.16. Graveside Service, 10 a.m. March 17 at Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home, 730 Potomac Ave., Bakersfield.
SERVICES PENDING
Jose N. Angel Flores, 49, Bakersfield, March 2. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Josephine “Josie” T Boden, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Robert Wesley Bovee, 99, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Karmen M. Buttke, 78, Camarillo, Jan. 31. in Thousand Oaks. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Manuel Nellie Candia, 74, Bakersfield, March 2. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Gloria Jean Crawford, 97, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Robert "Bob" Floyd Desherlia, 82, Bakersfield, March 5. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Cecillia Kathleen Estes, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Michael Edward Faulkner, 73, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Emma Gaines, 96, Bakersfield, March 5. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Brandi Gordillo, 40, Bakersfield, Feb. 9. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Mary Ruth Grider, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Susan Ann Hoffman, 78, Bakersfield, March 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Dolly Bee Ivy, 90, Bakersfield, March 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Grant H. Jackson, 69, Bakersfield, March 6. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Janelle Annette Jung, 65, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joshua Ryan Long, 30, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
John Alfiero Mazzei, 70, Lindsay, March 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Don Chandler McCostlin, 79, Bakersfield, March 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Val Weseley Palmer, 90, Bakersfield, March 3. Greenlawn funeral home Southwest.
Cain Rangel Ramirez, 37, Feb. 27 in Texas. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Carol Florence Robinson, 92, Tehachapi, March 3. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
Jeffrey Loren Rowland, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
John William Sweet, 57, Bakersfield, March 2. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Jorge Villalobos-Lira, 71, Bakersfield, March 5. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Agustina Villarreal, 85, Bakersfield, Mar. 5, 2023, in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Charles Randolph Watknis, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
John Allen Young, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
