Funeral services for March 6, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Gregory Fotis, 96, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Graveside Service at 10:45 a.m. on March 8 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

SERVICES PENDING

Douglas Funderburk, 89, March 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Janet Manning-Hughes, 87, Feb. 28. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Brian Patrick McMahon, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Pamela Rachelle Sears, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

