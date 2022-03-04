Funeral services for March 5, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bert Moosios, 85, Bakersfield, March 2. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 9, St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Interment to follow at Historic Union Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Jeremy Eublera Cua, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joyce Bernice Dorrell, 86, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Barry Douglas, 79, Bakersfield, March 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Christopher Jacob Victoria, 17, Bakersfield, March 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gerardo Zamaron, 33, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
