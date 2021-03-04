Funeral services for March 5, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Christi Bowman, 59, Feb. 19, Modesto. Memorial service 10 a.m. March 6, Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312.
V.L. Dugan Weaver, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Services 1 p.m. March 12, Bakersfield National Cemetery, kernriverfamilymortuary.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Leon E. Adams, 85, Bakersfield, March 1. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Patsy Deline Allred, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Arias, 71, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Marylee Belski, 70, Bakersfield, March 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Arthur Louis Bevacqua, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Delores Ann Black, 91, Bakersfield, March 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charyle Darlene Bowen, 78, Bakersfield. Mission Family Mortuary.
Billy Odell Creamer, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gerald Charles Dueker, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
William Edward Frankhouser, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Audelia Garcia, 81, Arvin, March 4. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Lola Lee Garrison, 84, Bakersfield, March 3 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jesus “JJ” Jaramillo, 46, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gary Johnson, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mei King Jue, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Virginia Lee Kapka, 73, Tehachapi, Feb. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Andrew King, 57, Bakersfield, Dec. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Gerald F. Knopf, 88. Bakersfield, March 2. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Karmen Lee Lindroff, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Little Bernardo Provencio, 37, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Tommy Tee Redmon, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Antonia “Toni” Slinkard, 73, Bakersfield, March 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Mahllon Todd, 62, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Janet Diane Underwood, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html