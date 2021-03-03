Funeral services for March 4, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Ricardo Aguilar, 55, Arvin, Feb. 27. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Billy Ash, 72, Bakersfield, March 2. Basham Funeral Home.
Jose Carmona, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Basham Funeral Home.
Bruce Earl Duncan, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rachel Garcia, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Basham Funeral Home.
Claudette Joyce Hyles, 85, Bakersfield, March 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sheila R. Kendig, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Historic Union Cemetery.
Jimmy Don Lemons, 82, Bakersfield, March 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rick Medina, 62, Bakersfield, March 2. Basham Funeral Home.
Destiny Munoz, 21, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Basham Funeral Home.
Dung Chuc Nguyen, 66, Bakersfield, March 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Vernon Walter Payne, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shirley Darlyene Ray, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jason William "JROD" Rodriquez, 43, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joshua Rabanal Taloza, 33, Delano, Feb. 16. Delano Mortuary.
Robert Trainor, 92, Bakersfield, March 2. Basham Funeral Home.
Stephen West, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Basham Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
William "Bill" Derrell Pierce, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
