Funeral services for March 31, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Juan Manuel Banda, 68, Lamont, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Kathy Barnes, 70, Taft, March 17. Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.

Charles Keith Munger, 69, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Andriena Mia Rea, 23, Delano, March 22. Delano Mortuary.

NO SERVICES

Terry John Larson, 90, Tehachapi, March 27. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

