Funeral services for March 31, 2021

SERVICES PENDING

Randolph “Randy” Northcutt Boggs, 74, Bakersfield, March 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Danny Lee Nickell Sr., 74, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Andrea Padilla, 73, Bakersfield, March 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Patricia Lubelle Walters, 79, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

