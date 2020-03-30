SERVICES PENDING
Siham Fareed Akroush, 83, Bakersfield, March 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Fay Byrd, 65, Bakersfield, March 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Anthony Castillo, 66, Bakersfield, March 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruben Chavez, 69, Bakersfield, March 29. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Ronnie Coble, 45, Wasco, March 27. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Mateo Antonio Esqueda, infant, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cynthia Hubble, 62, Bakersfield, March 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Bessie Hutson, 93, Wasco, March 29. Peters Funeral Homes.
Gil Devon Johnson 61, Bakersfield, March 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Mario Antonio Martinez, 37, Bakersfield, March 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Bobby Sue Morrell, 72, Bakersfield, March 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Norma Josefina Quiroga Orozco, 55, Bakersfield, March 26, Arvin. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Abraham Rodriguez, 31, Bakersfield, March 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Salas, 66, Bakersfield, March 29. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Patricia Burns, 77, Bakersfield. March 27. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
