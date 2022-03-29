Funeral services for March 30, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Erma Dean Chambers, 89, Bakersfield, March 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Jimmy G. Chapman, 85, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kathy Sue Cooper, 60, Bakersfield, March 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Claudia Haardt, 77, Bakersfield, March 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Larry Jackson, 80, Bakersfield, March 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Brenda Keele, 71, Bakersfield, March 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Frank Harvey Miles, 63, Tehachapi, March 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lisa Kaye Cheever Moore, 61, Bodfish, March 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Paul Mark Thomas, 77, Bakersfield, March 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Nancy Trainor, 83, Bakersfield, March 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Joanne A. White, 94, Bakersfield, March 27.
Susan Grace Wood, 58, Bakersfield, March 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charlene G. Wooten, 85, Bakersfield. March 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Marion A. Wooten, 75, Armona, March 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
