Funeral services for March 30, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary Helen Vazquez, 80, Citrus Heights March 23. Visitation at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Rosary at 11a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Peters Funeral Home Shafter. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 300 W. Lerdo Highway, 93263. Graveside Service 1 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
June Margaret Bracken, 89, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roy Robert Creech, 90, Bakersfield, March 28. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Patricia Fuentes, 66, Bakersfield, March 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Casey Kemble Johnston, 31, Bakersfield, March 28. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Larry D. Noble, 72, Wasco, March 27. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Lillie Norton, 80, Bakersfield, March 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Julian P. Palacios, 71, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gloria Palomino, 63, Bakersfield, March 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Enrique Salinas, 86, Bakersfield March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco G. Valencia, 89, from Shafter in Bakersfield, March 29. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Clarence Watkins, 75, Atwater, March 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard C. Wyer, 78, Bakersfield, March 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Terry Marie Wood, 67, Bakersfield, March 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
