Funeral services for March 3, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Cesar Flores Alvarado, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Anne Marie Boydstun, 75, Tulare, Feb. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Constancio, 79, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruth Ann Foupht, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rogelio Garcia, 43, Los Angeles, Feb. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Geraldine Hutsell, 81, Bakersfield, March 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles “Charlie” Bruce Miller, 58, Bakersfield, March 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Douglas “Doug” Kerhulas, 70, Bakersfield, March 1. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Judith Lintz, 82, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Ryan, 71, Bakersfield, March 1. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Catherine Virginia Villa, 67, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Thurman Williams, 82, Bakersfield, March 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 310,095
Deaths: 2,622
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 305,002
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 5/2/23
