Funeral services for March 3, 2022

Fernando Alaniz Ochoa, 49, Wasco. Peters Funeral Home Wasco. Rosary at 12:30, March 4 at St. Johns Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to follow at 1 p.m. Graveside to follow at Wasco Memorial Park.
Jean Wiggins Brennan 92, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sylvia Ann Darling, 76, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Martha Jane Huntington, 81, Bakersfield, March 1. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Bradford E. Knickerbocker, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Andres Fuentes Ruiz, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Henry Tempzen, 62, Bakersfield, Dec. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Beth Allison Yepez (Schanke), 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
