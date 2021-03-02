Funeral services for March 3, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bryant Armstrong Sr.,47, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 2, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Graveside Service 1 p.m. March 2 at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Wilmalee Hughes, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Chapel Service 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
David Montgomery Anderson, 76, Bakersfield Feb. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jessica Ann Borradori, 46, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Cheris Campbell, 32, Bakersfield, March 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Loretta Jane Gago, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosie Hernandez, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Richard Hill, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Elaria Lopez, 88, Bakersfield Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Margerita Virginia Lopez-Villeda, 80, Bakersfield, March 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Allison Miah Medina, 8, in Palo Alto, Calif., from McFarland, Feb. 25. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Gabrielle Alisa Monroe, 91, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Inez Muratalla, 60, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jon M. Palmer, 66, Bakersfield, March 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jose Jessie Rizo, 44, in Bakersfield from Wasco, Feb. 24. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Mario Trevino, 51, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Louise Wahl, 102, in Bakersfield from Taft, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kenneth West, 67, Bakersfield, March 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
