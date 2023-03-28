Funeral services for March 29, 2023

Guadalupe Villalovos, 99, Buttonwillow, March 22. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. March 29, with Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m., at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Chapel. Graveside service, 11 a.m. March 30 at Shafter Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Claudine Elaine Abernathy-Tuckness, 79, Bakersfield, March 25. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Bill Hawley Jr., 60, Bakersfield, March 24. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Donald Dale Huddleston, 85, Bakersfield, March 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Errol Linn Montgomery, 85, Tehachapi, March 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lawrence "Larry" O’Neil, 79, Bakersfield, March 26. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Jose Verdoza Ramirez, 64, Wasco, March 26. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Penny Rhoads, 64, Bakersfield, March 28. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
J. David Serrano-Dominguez, 86, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ann Lacey Silver, 86, Bakersfield, March 24. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
