Funeral services for March 29, 2022

Charles R. Altom, 82, Wasco, March 14. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Maria Luisa Arias, 73, Delano, March 19 in Mexico. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Robert Louis Bedford, 74, Bakersfield, March 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Juanita S. Bench, 92, Tulare, March 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bonnie Dellarae Blalock, 54, California City, March 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Amor Clemente, 98, Bakersfield, March 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Stanley E. Cooper, 91, McKittrick, March 22 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Terry Lee Davis, 69, Bakersfield, March 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sally Garcia, 67, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Lee Gilbreath, 63, Tulare, March 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Clemens Edward Horce, 67, Bakersfield, March 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosalina Casabay Ignacio, 88, March 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Barbara Lois Irle, 76, Bakersfield, March 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lionel Alex Jauregui, 37, Bakersfield, March 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Maggie Christine Keathley, 87, Bakersfield, March 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Dennis Knutson, 82, Inyokern, March 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Barbara Lynn Lahr, 62, Madera, March 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Judith Frances Langston, 75, Bakersfield, March 24. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Jose Ismael Espinoza Lince, 60, Delano, March 23. Delano Mortuary.
John Richard Munson, 98, Rosamond, March 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mildred Gwendolyne Sanford, 96, Bakersfield, March 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ryan Farrokh Tehrani, 33, March 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jermari Pierre Terrell, 19, Bakersfield, March 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Franklin James Thomas, 83, Bakersfield, March 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gregory U. Tovar, 79, Wasco, Mar. 26. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jose Villalvazo, 77, Delano, March 23. Delano Mortuary.
Bobbie J. Watkins, 87, Bakersfield, March 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Rance Wood, 58, Taft, March 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Linda Wright, 60, Bakersfield, March 27. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
