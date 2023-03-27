 Skip to main content
Funeral services for March 28, 2023

Marilyn Lucille Marr, 94, Bakersfield, March 21. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Main Chapel, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

