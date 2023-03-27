Funeral services for March 28, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Marilyn Lucille Marr, 94, Bakersfield, March 21. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Main Chapel, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Claudine Elaine Abernathy, 79, Bakersfield, March 25. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory, & Funeral Home.
Randall Wayne Bauer, 71, Bakersfield, March 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Verna Marie Black, 96, Bakersfield, March 22. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Deborah Lynn Brunsell, 73, Bakersfield, March 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Brian Castro, 56, Shafter, March 21. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Tucker McCaleb Estrada, 21, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Billy Wayne Ezell, 82, Bakersfield, March 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Richard William Foster, 67, Bakersfield, March 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Norma Andrea Garcia, 56, Shafter, March 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Emma Jean Jackson, 59, Bakersfield, March 23. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Joseph Julian Nieto Sr., 85, Bakersfield, March 24. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 311,891
Deaths: 2,639
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 307,147
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.89
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.09
Updated: 3/23/23
