Funeral services for March 28, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Lonny Adams, 64, Bakersfield, March 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Brandon Core, 29, Bakersfield, March 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Geraldine Creech, 87, Bakersfield, March 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Rose Mary Dozier, 77, Bakersfield, March 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Ana Martinez Meraz, 61, Bakersfield, March 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Olga Munoz, 73, Bakersfield, March 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Margoree Smith, 70, Bakersfield, March 25. Basham Funeral Care.
April Torres, 53, Bakersfield, March 26. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
