Funeral services for March 26, 2021

Carrie Ann Castaneda, 35, Wasco, March 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Elizabeth De La Rosa, 48, Lamont, March 23 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Janet Louise Doucette, 64, Bakersfield, March 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Elizabeth Storie Fagan, 80, Bakersfield, March 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Daniel German, 56, Bakersfield, March 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Manuel Posadas Gutierrez, 79, Wasco, March 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rodney Honea, 71, Wasco, March 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Willard Eugene Howe, 91, Bakersfield, March 17. Keep It Simple Cremation.
GeorgeAnn Kerley, 85, Bakersfield, March 14. Historic Union Cemetery.
Eugenio Patino, 71, Bakersfield, March 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maria Angelica Martinez Ramos, 50, Earlimart, March 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bruce Donald Seibel, 66, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandra Kay Short, 62, Taft, March 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Loretta Kay Ward, 79, Bakersfield, March 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
