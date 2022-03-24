Funeral services for March 25, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Rebecca K. Cook, 61, Taft, March 22 in Bakersfield. Graveside service 2 p.m. March 30 at the West Side District Cemetery in Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Roberto D. Ditona, 78, Delano, March 20. Delano Mortuary.
Beatrice Hinzo, 76, Bakersfield, March 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bruce David Lovett, 66, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hayden Lenard Loyd, 25, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jennie Martinez, 88, Bakersfield, March 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Matthew Ian Petersen, 43, Ridgecrest, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luis I. Valdez, 97, Bakersfield, Nov. 10, 2021. Historic Union Cemetery & Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Roger Lewis, 93, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
