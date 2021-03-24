Funeral services for March 25, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donald Jack Hare, 89, Bakersfield, March 16. Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9900 White Oak Drive, Bakersfield. Kern River Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Belen Torres Bicera, 39, Bakersfield, March 17, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rogelio Alejo Castillo, 68, Delano, March 21, Delano Mortuary.
Steven Dean Cobb, 40, Bakersfield, March 15, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald Eugene Cooper Sr., 79, Bakersfield, March 18, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Aurelio Garcia Guzman, 80, Bakersfield, March 22, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Helen Haar, 97, Fresno, March 15, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
George Kerley, 85, Bakersfield, March 14, Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Ricky David Medina, 62, Bakersfield, March 2, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Doretha Viola Stephens, 98, Bakersfield, March 20, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Sweet, 51, Bakersfield, March 7, Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Earl Leon Thomas, 89, Bakersfield, March 14, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
