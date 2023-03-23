 Skip to main content
Funeral services for March 24, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Jerry Bozarth Sr., 89, Bakersfield, March 17. Viewing, 4 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Peters Funeral Home in Wasco. Graveside, 10 a.m. March 25 at Wasco Memorial Park. Memorial service, 11 a.m. March 25 at Christ Community Church in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home.

