Funeral services for March 24, 2023

Jerry Bozarth Sr., 89, Bakersfield, March 17. Viewing, 4 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Peters Funeral Home in Wasco. Graveside, 10 a.m. March 25 at Wasco Memorial Park. Memorial service, 11 a.m. March 25 at Christ Community Church in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home.
Ramona Calderon, 78, Bakersfield, March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Gabriel Cornejo, 72, Lamont, March 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Jack Derwood Henslee, 96, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Emma Jackson, 59, Bakersfield, March 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Reggie Mireles, 84, Bakersfield, March 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Sharon Noble, 74, Bakersfield, March 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Daniel Rosiles, 28, Delano, March 18. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Jeanne Irene Sparks, 78, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Thomason, 72, Fairfield, Calif., March 21 in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
