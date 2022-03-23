Funeral services for March 24, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gloria (Battaglia) Clark, 80, Bakersfield, March 5. Graveside services at 1 p.m. on March 29 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Barbara Nell Scott, 82, Wasco, March 14. Graveside service 1 p.m. on March 25 at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Nedra Kaye Coletti, Bakersfield, March 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mildred E. "Dixie" Kern, 110, Bakersfield, March 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Ronald Lopez, 76, Pixley, March 21. Delano Mortuary.
Ronald Deane Pelham, 83, Bakersfield, March 20. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html