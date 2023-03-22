Funeral services for March 23, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Sylvia Joanne Anaya, 61, Bakersfield, March 17. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Sylvia Joanne Anaya, 61, Bakersfield, March 17. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Isabelita L. Caluya, 85, Earlimart, March 19. Funeraria Del Angel, Delano.
Lino Cardoza, 86, Bakersfield, March 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Phillip Allan Hannah, 83, Bakersfield, March 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maude Elizabeth Lefler, 90, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marlene Marie Martinez, 51, Bakersfield, March 7. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Stanley Earnest Mcfarlin, 81, Phoenix, Ariz., March 17. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Mariana Solomon, 52, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Virginia Alice Villanueva, 85, Bakersfield, March 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 311,476
Deaths: 2,634
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 306,372
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.93
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.11
Updated: 3/16/23
