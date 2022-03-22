Funeral services for March 23, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Gerry Antonio R. Arellano, 54, Delano, March 20. Delano Mortuary.
Kenneth Brewton, 90, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Tommy Cowan, 81, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Gonzalez, 101, Bakersfield, March 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Paul A. Robles, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Leah Simmien, 94, Bakersfield, March 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph Joel Valenzuela, 80, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Esther Zepeda, 61, Bakersfield, Feb. 14. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Jack R. Zimmerman, 90, Bakersfield, March 14. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
