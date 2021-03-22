Funeral services for March 23, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Joyce Ann Ash, 85, Lamont, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bertha Etelka Barnes, 83, Bakersfield, March 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Arturo Benavidez, 93, Wasco, March 22. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jack Blackman Jr., 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Edward Cain, 61, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Minta Lee Clark, 65, Bakersfield, March 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sylvia Mary Covarrubiaz, 50, Bakersfield, March 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michelle Ann Davila, 52, Bakersfield, March 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Maynard Keith Denison, 70, Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Jorge Duran, 39, Wasco, March 19. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Mike W. Fostyk, 57, Bakersfield, March 14. Lori Family Mortuary.
Sean Anthony Jackson, 17, Bakersfield, March 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael Lynn Kelley, 69, Bakersfield, March 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Larry Neal, 86, Bakersfield, March 22. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Gil Parnell, 57, Bakersfield, March 11. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Helen Agnes Poe, 75, Bakersfield, March 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kennith Wayne Rupe, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Johnny Ray Telles, 51, Bakersfield, March 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Douglas Maxwell Wattenbarger, 71, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
