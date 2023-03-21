Funeral services for March 22, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary Payne, 94, Bakersfield, March 17. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. March 31 at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter. Burial will follow at Shafter Memorial Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 8:26 pm
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary Payne, 94, Bakersfield, March 17. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. March 31 at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter. Burial will follow at Shafter Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Jerry Bozarth Sr., 89, Bakersfield, March 17. Peters Funeral Home.
Milachi Bueno, infant, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Isaih Bueno, infant, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Lucy Dyer, 80, Bakersfield, March 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Fernandez, 60, Bakersfield, March 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Navarro Ramirez, 70, Wasco, March 20. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Sam Sarullo Jr., 67, Bakersfield, March 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Syble Janice Sewell, Bakersfield, March 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Annie Shuey, 61, Lake Isabella, March 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jeanne Irene Sparks, 78, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Nora Willoughby, 76, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, March 7. Peters Funeral Home.
Saw Yoh, 83, Bakersfield, March 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Evelyn Wright Storey, 95, Bakersfield, March 10. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 311,476
Deaths: 2,634
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 306,372
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.93
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.11
Updated: 3/16/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html