Funeral services for March 22, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Mary Payne, 94, Bakersfield, March 17. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. March 31 at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter. Burial will follow at Shafter Memorial Park.

