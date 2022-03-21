Funeral services for March 22, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Glen W. Brogden, 72, Bakersfield, Mar. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Celena Rechelle Buckenmeyer, 32, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Josephine Calvillo, 87, Bakersfield, March 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gloria (Battaglia) Clark, 80, Bakersfield, March 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Ryder Lee Crawford, Infant, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria C. Gonzalez, 96, Wasco, March 20. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Danny Dixon, 75, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gail Lynn Gray, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Eileen Hauptmon, 99, Bakersfield, March 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Justin B. Herrera, 46, Bakersfield, March 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Linda Jeffers, 74, Bakersfield, March 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary S. Johnson, 44, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Justin Adam Mendoza, 34, Bakersfield, Jan. 13. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Penny Simpkins Molhook, 82, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ana M. Morales, 65, Bakersfield, March 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Concepcion Nieto, 86, Bakersfield, March 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Doris Enice Shafit, 77, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Bobbi Watkins, 87, Bakersfield, March 17. Basham Funeral Care.
John Steven Wolf, 71, Bakersfield, March 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandra “Sandy” Darlene Zamora, 77, Bakersfield, March 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
