Funeral services for March 2

Richard Allen Andrews, 74, West Los Angeles, Feb. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
David Alan Blair, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Christopher Campos, 23, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast.
Kathy Ann Constable, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Leslie Lynn Criswell-Thornton, 59, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kathleen Louise Fernandez, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Cornelius “Jr” Glass, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Barney Jamie, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Fred Lee Lyles Jr., 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Lace Arlene Mayer, 56, Visalia, Feb. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Meridith Kristen Mertes, 52, Tehachapi, Feb. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Frank Miranda, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Mark Eugene Owens, 60, Ridgecrest, Jan. 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Winfred Franklin Seale, 56, Taft, Feb. 18. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gregory Kent Spain, 68, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jaquinn Deshone Tatum, 30, Mojave, Jan. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Louise Richards, 92, Bakersfield, Neptune Society of Central California.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 309,529
Deaths: 2,619
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 304,455
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.13
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 2/23/23
