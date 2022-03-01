 Skip to main content
Funeral services for March 2, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Rickey Dean Bird Sr., 60, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Leroy Marion Burke, 54, Bakersfield, Jan. 22 in Los Angeles. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Bobby Eugene Davis, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Curtis Fitch Jr., 87, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Leroy A. Hooge, 94, Bakersfield, March 1. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

Durward John Howard, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Pedro Beltran Osuna, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Joel Rex Patterson, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Breanna Pennington, 28, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.

Manoo Gosai Rama, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Carolyn Ann Ronald, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Mary Valerie Scheiber, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Marcelino Delgado Villali, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Betty Jean Wiley, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

