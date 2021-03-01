SERVICES SCHEDULED
Bryant Armstrong, Sr., 72, Bakersfield, March 1. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 2, at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Graveside Service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Ceferino Agustin Agcaoili, 89, Delano, Feb. 11. Delano Mortuary.
Agedita "Aggie" Castro, 90, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Jeffrey Alan Cotton, 98, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Esther Lee Craig, 67, Bakersfield, Feb. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kenneth M. Filipski, 80, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Maria Garcia, 73, Bakersfield, Feb 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Dale Gibbins, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ida "Arlene" Lopez, 90, Bakersfield, Feb 11, Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Ray Payne, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Barbaro Peralta, 72, Bakersfield, March 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Aurora Vela Perez, 88, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosalio Arredondo Reynoza, 58, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Aracelia Riano, 95, Bakersfield, Feb 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Eric Rients, 46, Bakersfield, Feb. 26, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Fernando Rizo, 64, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rachel Linda Rodriguez, 73, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
David Schooler, 50, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Joel William Suburu, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Geneva Taylor, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Lee Williams, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Maxine Williams, 94, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Donald Lee Johnson, 89, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
