Funeral services for March 19, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Warren Stanley Jones, 78, Bakersfield, March 13. Memorial Mass 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway.
Robert Edward Lee, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Beardsley Park in Oildale.
SERVICES PENDING
Norman Eugene Bussell Jr., 74, Bakersfield, March 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Magdalena Canizales, 75, Bakersfield, March 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Donald J. Hare, 89, Bakersfield, March 16. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Irene C. Rivera, 78, Bakersfield, March 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Marjorie Ann Walden, 80, Bakersfield, March 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
