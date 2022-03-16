Funeral services for March 17, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Ronald Edward Adams, 73, Bakersfield, March 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Eddie Ortiz Ahumada, 81, Delano, March 14. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Vasilios Arhaniotis, 53, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patricia S. Bakst, 82, Bakersfield, March 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Grace L. Bruno, 87, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
LaVerne E. Cole, 84, Shafter, March 15 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Chyrel Darline Edmondson, 72, Bakersfield, March 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Georgia Ann Gollihare, 77, Bakersfield, March 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
John Bradley Janzen, 66, San Luis Obispo, March 8. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Sharon Kinney, 72, Bakersfield, March 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lloyd Carl Lewis, 65, Bakersfield, March 12. Basham Funeral Home.
Romualda Marroquin, 93, McFarland, March 15. Delano Mortuary.
Rebecca Pullen, 70, Bakersfield, March 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Savedra, 70, Bakersfield, March 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Cornelio Lopes Simiano, 73, McFarland, March 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gary Lynn Smith, 67, Bakersfield, March 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sharon Kay Turner, 63, Woodlake, March 10. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charles T. Watson, 82, Bakersfield, March 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ricky Don Williford, 63, Bodfish, March 11. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
