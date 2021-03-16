Funeral services for March 17, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Louann Campbell, 80, Bakersfield, March 14. Graveside service Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at the West Side District Cemetery in Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Patsy Deline Allred, 82, Bakersfield, Feb. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Constancio Arambula, 68, Bakersfield, March 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael Armenta, 16, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Adelina C. Beltran, 92, McFarland, March 13. Delano Mortuary.
Arthur Louis Bevacqua, 78, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
William Robert Blake, 83, Bakersfield, March 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charyle Darlene Bowen, 78, Bakersfield. Mission Family Mortuary.
Susan Kathrine Bunch, 71, Lake Isabella, March 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Scott Douglas, 48, Bakersfield, March 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Tommy Douglas, 70, Bakersfield, March 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Elizabeth Lynn Farris, 63, Bakersfield, March 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Kenneth Metkley Fodrey, 85, Bakersfield, March 13. Neptune Society.
Walter James Gianettoni, 56, Bakersfield, March 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lorena Sixtos Gomez, 58, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Elizabeth Ann Gregory, 66, Bakersfield, March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Lopez Huaracha, 90, Bakersfield, March 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Ignacio Jimenez, 70, Arvin, March 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Virginia Lee Kapka, 73, Tehachapi, Feb. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Elizabeth Keaveny, 34, Bakersfield, March 6. Basham Funeral Care.
William Edward Frankhouser, 77, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lyman Daniel Linfesty, 103, Bakersfield, March 15. Neptune Society.
Marjorie Dolores Marcuse, 89, Bakersfield, March 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anourak Soundara, 38, Bakersfield, March 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Betty Jo Castiglia, 97, Bakersfield, March 12. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
