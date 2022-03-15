Funeral services for March 16, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Maria Isabel Perez Almanza, 66, Bakersfield, March 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vasilios Arhaniotis, 53, Bakersfield, March 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Carol Lee Blacklock, 76, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roger Irwin Blue, 78, Tehachapi, March 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Alice Burke Bradley, 95, Bakersfield, March 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lori Ann Brown, 56, Taft, March 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Amy Byrd, 28, Shafter, March 7. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Barbara Gaas Ellsworth, 75, Delano, March 11. Delano Mortuary.
John Larry Lucas, 83, Buttonwillow, Jan. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Debra Ann Parent. 65, Weldon, March 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Walter Henry Pomeroy, 61, Bakersfield, March 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sherman Edward Roodzant, 76, Bakersfield, March 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Agustin Arellano Sanchez, 70, Bakersfield, March 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Teresa Lynn Sides, 59, Bakersfield, March 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Beatriz Silva, 58, Bakersfield, March 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Lee Workman Sr., 47, Taft, March 8. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
