Funeral services for March 16, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Adam Aguilar, 58, Bakersfield, March 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Anselma Flores, 90, Wasco, March 12. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jose Garcia, 60, Bakersfield, March 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Mario Gonzalez-Delgado, 82, Bakersfield March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert J. Jasper, 82, Bakersfield, March 12. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Victor Manuel Sanchez Medel, 48, from Delano in Bakersfield, March 12. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jonathan Rosales Montes, 21, Shafter, March 9. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Fernando Sandoval Munguia, 53, from Shafter in Bakersfield, March 13. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Adela Ramirez, 53, Bakersfield, March 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Sergio Salazar, 54, Bakersfield, March 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
James Shatswell, 90, Bakersfield, March 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Antolin Casillas Sosa, 74, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
