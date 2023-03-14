Funeral services for March 15

SERVICES PENDING
Robert Aaron Abney, 41, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Danny J. Bradley, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 17. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Concepcion Castaneida, 47, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Carlota Cruz, 70, Bakersfield, March 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Walter Joseph Farnum Sr., 84, Bakersfield, March 5. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Felicia Ascencio Guillen, 26, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Christine May Hankins, 66, Bakersfield, March 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jose Albino Fajardo Olivares, 64, Bakersfield, March 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Richard Park, 56, Bakersfield, March 11. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Yolanda Theresa Popoy, 72, Earlimart, March 7. Funeraria Del Angel-Delano.
Leticia C. Sanchez, 66, Lamont, March 2. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mario DeLeon Sepulveda, 57, Bakersfield, March 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Tammy Lynn Tipton, 59, Bakersfield, March 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Ingeborg “Lydia” Voelker, 88, Bakersfield, March 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Herwanna Rae Wohlgemuth, 84, Bakersfield, March 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 310,095
Deaths: 2,622
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 305,002
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 3/2/23
