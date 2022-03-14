Funeral services for March 15, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Maurene Davis, 68, Bakersfield, March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Arturo Gonzalez Jr., 34, Richgrove, March 9. Delano Mortuary.
Viola Jane Hardwick, 78, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carolyn Ann Labots Misbeek Kindig, 84, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Fred Lamas Jr., 85, Bakersfield, March 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Patricia Ornelas, 95, Bakersfield, March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Joseph (Joe) E. Keller, 78, Bakersfield, March 12. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
