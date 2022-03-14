 Skip to main content
Funeral services for March 15, 2022

SERVICES PENDING

Maurene Davis, 68, Bakersfield, March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Arturo Gonzalez Jr., 34, Richgrove, March 9. Delano Mortuary.

Viola Jane Hardwick, 78, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Carolyn Ann Labots Misbeek Kindig, 84, Bakersfield, March 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Fred Lamas Jr., 85, Bakersfield, March 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Mary Patricia Ornelas, 95, Bakersfield, March 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

NO SERVICES

Joseph (Joe) E. Keller, 78, Bakersfield, March 12. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

