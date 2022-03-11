Funeral services for March 12, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Earl William Calloway, 55, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruben Castillo, 40, Bakersfield, March 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leonel Cervantes, 19, Bakersfield, March 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Janet Louise Cole, 72, Bakersfield, March 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Delois S. Craig, 82, Bakersfield, March 10. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Barry P. Douglas, 79, Bakersfield, March 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Guadalupe Esparza, 95, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Janice Elaine Fisher, 78, Bakersfield, March 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Vaughn Karibian, 70, Bakersfield, March 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria E. Martinez, 80, Bakersfield, March 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Lorenzo Reyes, 63, Bakersfield, March 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Rigoberto A. Sanchez, 75, Wasco, March 10 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maria Perez Sevilla, 86, Bakersfield, March 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Taylor, 75, Bakersfield, March 6. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
