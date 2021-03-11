Funeral services for March 12, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Alan Erwin Bell, 80, California City, March 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Hortencia Duran, 78, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Michael Edwards, 28, Bakersfield, March 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Brian Gray Sr., 48, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Hays, 82, Shafter, March 10. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
John Edward Hodel, 75, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shane Lon Marcum, 47, Bakersfield, March 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Florence E. Mulder, 95, Shafter, March 8. Neptune Society.
J Jesus Figueroa Ortiz, 57, Bakersfield, March 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nicholas James Rachal, 54, Bakersfield, March 10. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Eva Rede, 58, Bakersfield, March 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Teresa Rodriguez, 94, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard James Scheible, 73, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Mary Ethel Billingsley, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Janice McCarron, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
