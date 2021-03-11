You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for March 12, 2021

  • 0

SERVICES PENDING

Alan Erwin Bell, 80, California City, March 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Hortencia Duran, 78, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.

Daniel Michael Edwards, 28, Bakersfield, March 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Brian Gray Sr., 48, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.

Shirley Hays, 82, Shafter, March 10. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

John Edward Hodel, 75, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Shane Lon Marcum, 47, Bakersfield, March 11. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Florence E. Mulder, 95, Shafter, March 8. Neptune Society.

J Jesus Figueroa Ortiz, 57, Bakersfield, March 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Nicholas James Rachal, 54, Bakersfield, March 10. Bakersfield Funeral Home.

Eva Rede, 58, Bakersfield, March 10. Basham Funeral Care.

Teresa Rodriguez, 94, Bakersfield, March 9. Basham Funeral Care.

Richard James Scheible, 73, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

NO SERVICES

Mary Ethel Billingsley, 74, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Janice McCarron, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases