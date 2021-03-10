Funeral services for March 11, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jewell McDonald, 59, Bakersfield, March 1. Memorial service will be held March 20 at 1:30 p.m. at Rucker's Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Dennis S. Bolender, 62, Bakersfield, March 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Cletus Demoin Harper, 80, Bakersfield, March 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Deanna Bauer Jackson, 65, Bakersfield, March 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sean Curtis Johnson, 39, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
JoAnn Malich, 71, Bakersfield, Feb. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Catherine Gail McFarland, 57, Bakersfield, March 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Lupe McPherson, 82, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leopoldo “Polo” Flores Melendez, 82, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Munoz, 75, Bakersfield, March 7. Rucker's Mortuary.
Charles Osby, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 8. Rucker's Mortuary.
Salud V. Salador, 99, Delano, March 8. Delano Mortuary.
Caroll Smith, 69, Bakersfield, Feb. 11. Rucker's Mortuary.
Naomi May South, 89, Bakersfield, March 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cal Wayne Stafford, 64, Bakersfield, March 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Dalip Kaur Thind, 90, Bakersfield, March 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gary Michael Wilcox, 60, Bakersfield, March 4, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Matthew Williams Jr., 21, Rosamond, Feb. 24. Rucker's Mortuary.
Aguedita "Angel" Yanez, 74, Bakersfield, March 8 in Los Angeles. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html