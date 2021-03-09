Funeral services for March 10, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Diane Kaye Richards Stewart, 72, Bakersfield, Feb. 26. Services 1 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Arvin Cemetery.
V.L. Dugan Weaver, 89, Bakersfield. Feb 18. Services 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Kern River Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Ernest Joseph Albitre, 86, Bakersfield, March 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Chris Elvin Babcock, 65, Mojave, Feb. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gerald Stephen Borso, 81, Bakersfield, March 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edgar Briseno, 41, March 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jack Nolan Brooks Jr., 86, Bakersfield, March 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles Bryan Burket, 57, Santa Cruz, Feb. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Vincent Card, 77, Tehachapi, March 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gerald Ross Carver, 75, Bakersfield, March 7. Mission Family Mortuary
Gordon William Delano, 91, Wofford Heights, March 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lois June Gastineau, 98, Bakersfield, March 5. Mission Family Mortuary
Antonio Carrillo Gonzalez, 69, Fresno, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lavon Jean Gunderson, 90, Bakersfield, March 8. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Lebert Carroll Hacker, 77, Bakersfield, March 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Clete H. Harper, 80, Bakersfield, March 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joyce Virginia Kelly, 83, Tehachapi, March 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Peggy Lupo, 56, Taft, March 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John S. McInerney, 74, Ridgecrest, March 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Wayne Messenger, 83, Bakersfield, March 4. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Danny Joe Morgan, 69, Bakersfield, March 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Paula Perez Moring, 77, Bakersfield, March 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jeltje Nelson, 82, March 5, Kernville. Mission Family Mortuary
Daniel John Nord Jr., 40, Bakersfield, March 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Janet Eleanor Oldham, 92, Bakersfield, March 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Alan Ivan Olmedo, 25, March 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Antonio Ramirez Rodriquez, 49, Bakersfield, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Franklin L. Shockey, 60, Lake Isabella, March 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gurcharanjit Singh, 66, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jorge Alberto Uribe, 40, McFarland, Jan. 24. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Lyle Allen Warkentin, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 19. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Ann Wiseman, 25, Bakersfield, Feb. 28. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Marjorie Berdene Marlowe, 95, Bakersfield, March 9. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
