Funeral services for March 1, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Allen Gordon Goehring, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Graveside service, 10 a.m. March 13 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 9:03 pm
Allen Gordon Goehring, 83, Bakersfield, Feb. 18. Graveside service, 10 a.m. March 13 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Vicki Wynn Durst, 77, Lebec, Feb. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Daniel Flores, 41, Bakersfield, Feb. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Lee Haggard, 75, Bakersfield, Feb. 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Virginia Aguilar Trevino, 64, Hanford, Feb. 25. Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
Freddie Ancle Whited, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Irene Frances Chargin, 98, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 309,529
Deaths: 2,619
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 304,455
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.13
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.13
Updated: 2/23/23
