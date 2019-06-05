SERVICES SCHEDULED
Susan Marie Carpenter-Farler, 71, Bakersfield, May 16. Celebration of life 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8, Kern Canyon Estates in the Clubhouse, 8536 Kern Canyon Road.
SERVICES PENDING
Rosalia Alfaro, 69, Bakersfield, June 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra L. Howard, 76, Bakersfield, June 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Justin Johnson, infant, Bakersfield, May 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Arlen Littlefield, 65, Bakersfield, June 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Gerald Daniel Martinez, 76, Bakersfield, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Mary Carol Nunes, 89, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Frances Kaye Smith, 59, Bakersfield, May 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Vasquez Jr., 57, Wasco, June 1. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
