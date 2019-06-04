SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dewayne Rogers, 56, Inglewood, May 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. June 10, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. June 11, Basham Funeral Care; interment to follow at Shafter Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Hortencia Solis, 90, Bakersfield, May 29. Visitation 6-9 p.m. with wake at 6 p.m. June 9, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. June 10, St. Joseph Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Rosita A. Antonio, 92, Delano, June 2. Delano Mortuary.
Erlinda Arruejo, 77, June 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jennifer Campbell-Reta, 41, Newbury Park, CA, May 30.
Victor Roman Dominguez, 30, Bakersfield, May 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Joaquin Jaramillo, 65, Bakersfield, June 1. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Debra Elaine Johnson, 65, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Alice Jonas, 95, Bakersfield, June 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Herbert Lynch, 92, Bakersfield, June 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Lynn Mettler, 69, Wasco, June 2. Delano Mortuary.
Laveda Mae Oliver, 97, Bakersfield, May 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Graciela De Los Reyes, 75, Bakersfield, June 4. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Alvin “Don” Donald Smith, 83, Fresno, June 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
JC Warneke, 86, Bakersfield, June 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jenny Morris Woods, 39, Bakersfield, May 31. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
