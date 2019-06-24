SERVICES SCHEDULED
Eleanor Rosalie Heiskell, 94, Glennville, May 6, in Visalia. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. June 28, International Agri-Center, Social Hall, 4500 S. Laspina St., Gate B, Tulare.
Shirley A. Ornelas, 55, Buttonwillow, June 18. Service 10 a.m. June 28, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
Jerry Glenn Wells, 73, Bakersfield, June 17. Visitation 4-8 p.m. June 27, Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Service 10 a.m. June 28, Hillcrest Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Lavina M. Adams, 76, Arvin, June 21. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Arthur L. Castro, 91, Bakersfield, June 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Thomas Michael Feliz, 69, Bakersfield, June 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
David Garcia, 76, Bakersfield, June 23. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Valerie Garcia, infant, June 21, in Madera. Basham Funeral Care.
Dewan Clintes Kerley, 87, Bakersfield, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Terry Lee Law, 60, Bakersfield, June 22. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Darryl Marzett, 60, Bakersfield, June 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Terrie L. McGill, 33, Bakersfield, June 12. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Raymond “Chavo” Perez, 68, June 19, in Represa. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Popek, 86, Bakersfield, June 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Philip Sandberg, 63, Bakersfield, June 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Lynn Frances Taylor, 52, Bakersfield, June 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
